Judge affirms protection of Robertson Boulevard trees

Beverly Hills crews are prohibited from removing more ficus trees on Robertson Boulevard at least until July 27, when lawyers will meet for a hearing on a preliminary injunction that would block crews from cutting down the trees as part of an ongoing sidewalk repair project.

Crews are currently prohibited from removing the remaining 36 ficus trees under a temporary restraining order that attorney Jamie Hall, who is representing the Robertson Boulevard Special Task Force, filed for in March.

During a court hearing on July 11, Hall and Stephen Lee, an attorney representing Beverly Hills, initially disagreed over whether the restraining order was still in effect, as it was put in place by a judge who is no longer overseeing the case.

Beverly Hills attorneys in March submitted a motion for the previous judge, Superior Court Judge Richard L. Fruin, to recuse himself from the case. After Fruin denied the motion, Beverly Hills attorneys successfully appealed the decision in April, stalling the case until this month, when Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant took over.

On July 11, Lee argued that Fruin was wrong to issue the restraining order, stating that the restraining order costs the city $10,000 each week it stays in effect by restricting crews’ ability to execute the sidewalk repair contract.

In response to additional questions from Chalfant, Lee said that figure is an estimate of damages accrued.

“The irreparable harm clearly tilted toward the petitioners,” Hall said, because once the ficus trees are removed, it will take decades for them to grow back to their previous size, and the crepe myrtle and Mexican fan palm trees the city will plant instead will develop smaller canopies.

Chalfant said he “is dubious” the restraining order is costing the city money, and he said the two parties can either agree that the restraining order remains in effect, or Hall could file another application, throwing an additional wrench into a case that has dragged on for months.

“If you are satisfied the merits of the TRO have been satisfied … we would not want to waste the court’s time,” Lee said.

The $7.7-million sidewalk improvement project was approved on Dec. 6, 2022, and city officials contend that roots from the trees have upended the sidewalk, damaged other infrastructure and resulted in slip and fall claims from residents.

Crews began removing the trees in February as part of the improvement project, causing a backlash among residents who claimed the city did not follow due process and was causing irreparable harm to the ecology of a street home to many immigrant-owned small businesses. Since then, residents, led by activist Wendy Klenk, who formed the Robertson Boulevard Special Task Force, have spent months decrying the City Council and asking them to halt the tree cutting and find a solution, even as the lawsuit plays out.

Sidewalk improvement work was not affected by the temporary restraining order, and crews have continued working on Robertson Boulevard.

Also, on July 11, Chalfant scheduled a Sept. 12 in-person hearing date for a separate case brought by Beverly Hills resident Darian Bojeaux. In May, Bojeaux sued the city on behalf of the resident group Public Land for Public Use for allegedly violating the Surplus Land Act and the Brown Act after declaring a five-acre tract of land on Foothill Road as surplus, opening it up to development. Bojeaux contends that the land could not be declared surplus because it is still used for city services, and that the City Council did not follow state law governing how legislative bodies hold meetings when it made the surplus declaration.

The discovery process in that case has been slow, and Chalfant ordered the in-person hearing so that Bojeaux and city attorneys could resolve any outstanding discovery issues.