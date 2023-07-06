Don’t miss “Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil” on Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 9, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hollywood Bowl. Williams’ scores are instantly recognizable, filled with soaring melodies, poignant emotion and thrilling moments. He has composed music for some of the biggest films of all time including “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Schindler’s List,” “Indiana Jones,” “E.T.” and “Jaws.” Join Williams and his friend and colleague Gustavo Dudamel as they share the podium for three nights of movie music performed by the LA Phil, including selections with film clips. 2701 N. Hollywood Blvd. hollywoodbowl.com.