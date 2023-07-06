Enjoy a concert by the Azar Lawrence Experience on Friday, July 7, from 6-8 p.m. on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Smidt Welcome Plaza. The performance is part of the Jazz at LACMA series, presented every Friday evening through November. Saxophonist Azar Lawrence started his career at the age of 17, playing with Clark Terry and Muddy Waters on overseas tours. He has composed, produced and performed with jazz artists such as McCoy Tyner and Elvin Jones, as well as Earth, Wind & Fire, Freddie Hubbard and Marvin Gaye. In 2022, Azar released his album “New Sky” and embarked on a worldwide tour that included the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival and New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. Admission is free. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. lacma.org.