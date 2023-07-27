Fans of the Bard are invited to a performance by the Improvised Shakespeare Company on Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m. at the Ford Theatres. From a title shouted from the audience, the Improvised Shakespeare Company creates an entire play on the spot – comedy, tragedy or history – in the Shakespearean mold. Nothing is planned or rehearsed; each play is completely new. Tickets start at $32. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.