Holocaust survivor talk

Join Holocaust Museum L.A. for “Descendants of Remembrance: 3G Survivor Talk with Galit Prince Hedaya” on Sunday, July 9, from 3-4 p.m. Hedaya, granddaughter of Holocaust survivor Ester Tepper and a 3G@HMLA Board member, will recount her grandmother’s story of courage and survival. 100 The Grove Drive. (323)651-3704, holocaustmuseumla.org.