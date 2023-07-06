July 6, 2023

Holocaust survivor talk

Join Holocaust Museum L.A. for “Descendants of Remembrance: 3G Survivor Talk with Galit Prince Hedaya” on Sunday, July 9, from 3-4 p.m. Hedaya, granddaughter of Holocaust survivor Ester Tepper and a 3G@HMLA Board member, will recount her grandmother’s story of courage and survival. 100 The Grove Drive. (323)651-3704, holocaustmuseumla.org.





Previous Post
‘Getting There!’
Next Post
Thinkspace Projects




You might also like




0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  • Socialize