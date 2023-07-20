July 20, 2023

Holocaust film

Holocaust Museum Los Angeles is holding an online showing of “Martha Liebermann: A Stolen Life” on Thursday, July 27, from 6-8:30 p.m. The film tells the story of Liebermann’s escape from Nazi Germany in 1943 at the age of 85. The event is part of the Teicholz Film Series and includes a discussion between journalist Tom Teicholz and Jordanna Gessler, vice president of education and exhibits at Holocaust Museum L.A. 100 The Grove Drive. holocaustmuseumla.org.





