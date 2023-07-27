Holocaust film

Holocaust Museum L.A. is holding an online showing of the film “Lost Transport” on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6-8:30 p.m., via Zoom. Part of the Teicholz Film Series, the movie tells the stories of the unexpected friendships formed when a train intended to arrive at a concentration camp gets stranded. Journalist Tom Teicholz will discuss the film with Jordanna Gessler, vice president of education and exhibits at Holocaust Museum L.A., and Rabbi Susan Nanus, of Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Admission is free but RSVP is required. 31418.blackbaudhosting.com/31418/Lost-Transport.