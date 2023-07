Cinelounge Sunset will host the Hard Faith Fest on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Hard Faith is a media production company created to produce compelling stories about the human condition. The festival includes hard-hitting, thought-provoking secular films with characters who are portrayed as real life, flawed people who still find hope. Festival passes are $12. See the schedule for films and showtimes. 6464 Sunset Blvd. (323)924-1644, cineloungefilm.com.