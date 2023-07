Shakespeare by the Sea is bringing its production of “Hamlet” to Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at Roxbury Park. Shakespeare’s enduring masterpiece returns to the festival, which is co-produced by Suzanne Dean and Stephanie Coltrin. The play will be held on the grassy area behind the recreation facility; bring chairs and blankets. Admission is free. 471 Roxbury Drive. shakespearebythesea.org.