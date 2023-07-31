Guard dies after confrontation outside Hollywood nightclub

A male security guard at the Dragonfly nightclub in Hollywood died on July 30 after he argued with a group of men outside the club around closing time and was beaten to death, police said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division received a call at approximately 2 a.m. about an assault at the nightclub at 6510 Santa Monica Blvd. and found the security guard unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators determined an argument and confrontation occurred in front of the building and the security guard fell into the street. Police said a group of seven to 11 men began kicking and stomping on the victim. The suspects, who police said were in their 20s, fled west on Santa Monica Boulevard and south on Hudson Avenue. Investigators recovered video footage from the area and are working to identify the suspects.

The Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner said on July 31 that the victim’s identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Media outlets identified the victim as Daniel Sandifer. Candles were placed at a memorial on the sidewalk where the security guard was killed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Unit at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247. To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at (800)222-TIPS, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.