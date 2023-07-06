Grants combat opioid use in LGBTQ+ community

The state of California has awarded $5.7 million for opioid and stimulant use education and outreach in Two-Spirit/LGBTQ+ communities.

Two-Spirit, or 2S, is a Native American concept referring to sexual and gender diversity.

“California has an all-hands-on-deck strategy for tackling the fentanyl and opioid crisis impacting every community across our state and country,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Education and outreach are critical tools in our arsenal – to prevent tragedy, to connect people with treatment and to fight the life-threatening stigma that stops too many people from getting help. The best way forward is together, leaving no one alone in this battle.”

The grants will be used to increase awareness and education in Two-Spirit/LGBTQ+ communities about opioids and stimulants, decrease stigma related to drug use and treatment, and integrate and strengthen treatment referral pathways for opioid use and stimulant use disorder.

“Awardees will support Two-Spirit/LGBTQ+ organizations’ outreach and education activities for opioid use and stimulant use disorders, while creating tangible links to services and treatment providers within their communities,” DHCS director Michelle Baass said. “These organizations are focused on the Two-Spirit/LGBTQ+ community, striving for health equity through culturally and linguistically appropriate prevention and education projects.”

The allocation of funds awards $5.7 million to 25 entities, with a maximum of up to $250,000 per awardee. More than 1.8 million individuals in California identify as part of the Two-Spirit/LGBTQ+ population.

Compared to heterosexual individuals nationwide, lesbian, gay and bisexual adults report higher rates of stimulant use and substance use disorders. In 2019, 1.4 million LGBTQ+adults nationwide reported illicit opioid (prescription pain reliever, fentanyl and heroin) use. Some factors contributing to opioid use and stimulant use in the 2S/LGBTQ+ community include mental illness, the risk of experiencing violence, structural stigma and discrimination, state officials said.

The project is part of DHCS’ broader efforts to address substance abuse as part of the California MAT Expansion Project, a holistic effort to increase access to medication assisted treatment, reduce unmet treatment needs and reduce opioid overdose-related deaths. MAT uses medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, which have been found to be effective in the treatment of opioid use disorders and can help some people sustain recovery. For information, visit dhcs.ca.gov.