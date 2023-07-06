“Getting There!,” a funny and heartwarming show that celebrates the miracles of traveling with strangers, is extending on Sundays, July 9, 16 and 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hudson Guild Theatre. The production is written, produced and performed by Rebecca O’Brien. As she commutes to and from the clinic for treatment for a life-threatening illness, taking the bus with her little service dog, she finds that many of her fellow passengers offer warmth, compassion, humor, joy, friendship and community. Who would have thought she would find these things in L.A.? Admission is $20. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7059.