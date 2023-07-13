Gascón opponents sue over rejected signatures in recall

On July 7, opponents of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón filed a lawsuit against L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan, claiming his office incorrectly rejected tens of thousands of signatures on a petition to trigger a recall of the D.A.

The lawsuit claims that county residents were deprived of their right to vote on whether to remove Gascón from office and asks the court to validate any incorrectly rejected signatures and certify the petition results as sufficient to initiate a recall election.

“There is zero doubt [the recall process] was completely botched,” said Tim Lineberger, spokesperson for the Committee to Support the Recall of District Attorney George Gascón. “At best it was gross negligence. At worst it looks like something much more nefarious, just because of how many errors there were and which direction they consistently headed.”

Lineberger, who works for the Orange County communications firm Venture Strategic, claimed the county arbitrarily inflated the signature threshold required to trigger an election, improperly rejected ballots because a voter did not write cleanly on a line or crossed something out, and rejected ballots that were incorrectly marked as duplicates. He also claimed that the county tossed ballots that it wrongly concluded were submitted by unregistered voters.

In all, the county rejected a total of approximately 1950,000 signatures, according to the lawsuit. Of that total, the committee claims approximately 26,000 were incorrectly rejected, but it expects that number to rise as the review of rejected signatures continues.

The petitioners fell 46,807 signatures short of the 566,857 threshold needed to qualify for the recall election, the lawsuit stated.

However, Lineberger alleged that that threshold was inflated by the county. The threshold was based on the number of active voters in the county, and the county has since admitted that there were fewer active voters at the time of the recall petition than originally stated, according to Lineberger.

Committee members began reviewing the invalidated signatures soon after the results were announced, and they quickly became convinced that the county mishandled the process, Lineberger said. Although committee members have only reviewed about half of the invalidated signatures, they feel they have compiled enough evidence to prove their case in court and expect the number of incorrectly rejected signatures to increase as the review continues, Lineberger said.

The lawsuit is the latest in a years-long effort to recall Gascón, who faced backlash for making sweeping changes to the county’s prosecution policies immediately after assuming office in 2020. Gascón prohibited prosecutors from seeking the death penalty, applying sentencing enhancements and trying juveniles as adults.

Many residents credited the new policies with a rise in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic, and after a first recount effort failed in 2021, the Committee to Support the Recall of District Attorney George Gascón tried again in 2022, raising more than $8 million and amassing more than 715,000 signatures, according to the lawsuit.

The Beverly Hills City Council emerged as an early supporter of Gascón’s recall, and while Mayor Julian Gold was disappointed by the results of the petition, the lawsuit might be too little too late, he said.

It is unlikely that the lawsuit will be settled by November 2024, when Gascón is up for reelection, and voters will decide whether to remove or replace him, Gold said. He also attributed falling crime in Beverly Hills to the city’s investments in its police department and private security contractors rather than to Gascón’s policies.

“We are catching the same people over and over again. The reason for that is if people get arrested, they are released,” Gold said. “I think Gascón’s policies are devastating to communities, to our communities, but I think the timing is such that I think it ultimately is going to end up in the November election next year.”

Lineberger said that while none of the committee’s leadership has ties to Beverly Hills, the City Council had previously voted no confidence in the D.A., and many Beverly Hills community members have donated to and otherwise supported the committee.

Logan did not respond to a request for comment, but in an email, a registrar spokesperson said, “As with the other claims made by the recall proponents, we will respond in accordance with the legal framework without regard to the political narrative.”

Representatives for Gascón declined to comment.