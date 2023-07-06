Courts given more authority to modify restraining orders

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law Assembly Bill 467, a bipartisan measure authored by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) that will strengthen the ability of judges to grant and modify domestic violence protective orders.

“At a time in which violence against women and domestic abuse have increased to record levels around the world, it is crucial that we ensure domestic violence restraining orders are offering the fullest possible protection,” Gabriel said. “This legislation will clarify a judge’s authority over these orders, and extend the amount of time a court can modify the orders to ensure that we are providing ample protection to victims of domestic abuse.”

The new law is believed to be crucial to making sure that victims of crime can petition courts to change the terms of restraining orders during the 10-year lifetime of the orders. In some instances, victims will need more protections from the court, and in others fewer protections.

Ambiguity in current law has left some courts confused as to when and for how long they have authority over domestic violence restraining orders and when they can modify provisions related to contact between the restrained person and the protected person, which can either be a peaceful contact order or a no contact order. Victims often seek to modify the order from peaceful contact order or a no contact order, and vice versa, Gabriel said.

Some courts have determined that if the defendant is no longer serving a sentence and is not on probation, they do not have the jurisdiction to modify the order, even if both the victim and defendant request a modification. The confusion in current law is detrimental to both victims and defendants, Gabriel added. AB 467 gives sentencing courts the authority to modify the terms of a restraining order.