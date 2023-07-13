Council Shops bring relief for L.A. women

The Los Angeles chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women has operated The Council Shop for nearly 100 years, with the first location stocked with household items opening its doors in 1924. Now, the NCJWLA is opening a seventh store, located at 3757 Overland Ave., signaling the success the nonprofit has had over the years. Like its sister Los Angeles-area shops, including the popular Fairfax District location, shoppers can find not just furniture, but clothing, jewelry, art and accessories, all for affordable prices. Donations are also encouraged.

According to Carrie Jacoves, donor and community engagement officer, the organization uses the funds generated to give back to the community at large. In addition to advocating for legislative action on major issues, ranging from reproductive rights to gun control, they have a guaranteed income program, and scholarship, rental and clothing assistance programs. The clothing program helps provide for those struggling to make ends meet.

“People are given gift certificates – they’re little credit cards – and they can come into the shop,” Jacoves said.

The credit card allows people in need to be able to purchase items with dignity, she added.

“Before we used to do gift certificates, and it was a piece of paper, and it was so undignified … they would come up to the cash register, and they would hand us the paper,” she said. “Now, it’s a money card, where they’re able to come into the stores and get whatever they need, whether it be household items or clothing.”

The Los Angeles section of the NCJW was founded in 1909 with a commitment to bringing social and political change. Since the pandemic, there has been a particular focus on economic justice and equity for women. According to its website, the programs “are designed for lower income, working women who are surviving, but not thriving.” The NCJWLA said that over 40% of female-led households do not earn enough to cover basic needs. More than half of NCJWLA benefactors are above the median income of Los Angeles County, which puts them just above the threshold for public benefits. For these individuals, the NCJWLA helps fill a gap. The organization’s operating budget largely comes from its Council Shops. Approximately 84% of donations supports programs and services for the women of Los Angeles.

Jill Sager, director of retail operations, said the reused items offered in the Council Shop stores are particularly popular with younger generations.

“I think the new generation are avid thrift store shoppers, and they want to shop sustainably,” Sager said.

She added that donating items to an organization like NCJWLA gives products “an opportunity to be loved again.”

“We have some really great donations that are family heirlooms and those kinds of things that people want to donate because they want it to end up in a good home. [And] it also keeps those types of things out of landfills and trash,” Sager said.

Prior to working for NCJWLA, Sager spent many years with the Salvation Army and Goodwill, as well as working in the retail sphere.

“I finally found a home here where I feel like all the good that they preach is actually happening, and that we do really good things,” she said. “It’s just a different feeling than working in traditional retail where you’re working for a profit and you’re driven by it.”

Jacoves said she has always been “a fundraiser at heart,” and it’s how she started her career over 30 years ago. She said she is driven by the stories that happen every day with the organization’s beneficiaries. She described one monthly donor.

“We helped her in the past, and she wanted to be able to give back to the organization that helped her,” Jacoves said. “So even the smallest amount of money every month, it’s huge for her, and it’s huge for us, because it’s the heart of the agency. We were able to give her the services that she needed when she needed them many years ago. And now she’s giving back to the community by helping our bottom line every month. It’s a really beautiful thing.”

Workers at the stores, meanwhile, are given fair wages and benefits, even those that work part-time. So, according to Jacoves and Sager, by supporting the Council Shops, people inherently help those in need across Los Angeles.

“We carry great items,” Jacoves said. “People can make great outfits. They can outfit their house.”

“We have donors that have come to us for [more than] 40 years that would donate nowhere else and bring us really incredeible stuff,” Sager said.

For information, visit ncjwla.org. The Fairfax District Council Shop is located at 360 N. Fairfax Ave.