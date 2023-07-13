Congressman calls for federal help with housing

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) introduced the Housing Navigators Act on June 28 to create a new program through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide direct housing counseling for renters and people experiencing homelessness to connect them with critical services and housing placement opportunities.

“California is experiencing a homelessness crisis and we need to ensure that people have the resources and support they need to navigate the complex housing system and find long-term housing,” Schiff said. “The Housing Navigators Act will help reduce the burden on people experiencing homelessness who are struggling to find affordable, stable housing. We must support, promote and expand strategies that help individuals and families find housing and remain housed.”

“Escaping homelessness is incredibly challenging – and that’s partly because those experiencing homelessness and people at risk of homelessness often don’t know where to turn for support and resources,” Jacobs said. “That’s why I’m proud to co-lead the Housing Navigators Act to help individuals and families navigate the complicated housing system and secure transitional or permanent housing that meets their needs. This legislation would help … millions … across the country get off the streets, out of their cars or away from doubling-up and into housing that’s safe and affordable.”

HUD’s Office of Housing Counseling would operate the program. The department’s current housing counseling program primarily assists homeowners in need of help with issues such as financing a home, undergoing home repairs and securing foreclosure assistance.

The Housing Navigators Act would fund a housing navigator program specifically to assist people experiencing and at risk of homelessness. It would provide funding to states, local governments and housing nonprofits to assist people and families with navigating homelessness services, securing transitional housing and permanent housing placements, and completing applications for housing assistance programs. The Housing Navigators Act would provide an additional $50 million to HUD’s Office of Housing Counseling to support housing counseling agencies and hire additional staff to help end the nation’s homelessness crisis. It would also increase capacity for housing casework and eliminate barriers faced by unhoused individuals and low-income tenants, Schiff said.