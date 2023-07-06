Comedy at Hollywood Improv

The Hollywood Improv welcomes comedians Iliza Shlesinger, Craig Robinson, Melissa Villasenor, Brian Monarch and special guests to the Main Room on Friday, July 7, at 8 p.m. Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author who recently released her sixth Netflix special, “Hot Forever,” and her second book, “All Things Aside.” Robinson headlines venues and festivals across the country and does solo acts and full sets with his band “The Nasty Delicious.” Villasenor broke barriers by becoming the first Latina cast member of “Saturday Night Live” and appears in HBO’s “Crashing and Barry” and Fullscreen’s “Alone Together.” Monarch has appeared on Comedy Central, Fox and Hulu and has worked with Bill Burr, Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, Dane Cook and Chris D’Elia. General admission is $30. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com.