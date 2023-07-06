Coalition reunites people with lost pets

Petco Love Lost, L.A. Animal Services, and 20 Los Angeles animal shelters are teaming up to reunite lost pets with their families and free up space in the region’s overcrowded shelters by preventing lost pets from entering shelters and sending them home more quickly if they do.

“Imagine losing your pet scared from the July 4th fireworks. Panic sets in as you begin your search, only to find out that the process to find them can be complicated. You’re told you should visit all area animal shelters, post on a multitude of social media sites and lost and found pages, update microchip information, and post flyers around town. It is overwhelming for a pet parent desperate to find their lost pet,” Petco Love Chief Operating Officer Abbie Moore said. “It is simply time for a better system to reunite lost pets.”

The L.A. Lost Pet Coalition is rallying for change by uniting 20 shelters to focus on one main search tool, Petco Love Lost. Petco Love Lost, the nation’s largest nonprofit lost and found pet database, utilizes patented image-recognition technology, and includes pets from nearly every animal shelter in the Los Angeles area, privately reported lost and found pets, and even pets posted on social media. This partnership launches during a crucial time as more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.

“L.A. Animal Services is pleased to be a part of the L.A. Lost Pet Coalition,” L.A. Animal Services interim general manager Annette Ramirez said. “By providing Petco Love Lost as a main search tool for Angelenos to use to find both lost and found pets, regardless of where they live in the city or whether they live in the surrounding L.A.-area, we know this will help simplify the search so lost pets and their families can be reunited.”

For information, visit lost.petcolove.org.