Classic Film

Vintage film lovers won’t want to miss an American Cinematheque showing of “In a Lonely Place” (1950) on Sunday, July 23, at 1 p.m. at the Los Feliz Theatre. The drama focuses on a screenwriter (Humphrey Bogart) accused of murder, and a starlet (Gloria Grahame) afraid to trust him. Frank Lovejoy also co-stars. General admission is $13. 1822 N. Vermont Ave. americancinematheque.com.