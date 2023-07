Charlie Puth presents the “Charlie” Live Experience on Tuesday, July 11, at the Greek Theatre. The four-time Grammy-nominated Puth is known for hit singles including “Left and Right [featuring Jung Kook of BTS],” “That’s Hilarious” and “Light Switch.” Puth also co-wrote and produced the record-breaking single, “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $35. 2700 N. Vermont Ave. lagreektheatre.com/events/detail/charlie-puth-1.