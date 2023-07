Don’t miss a performance by comedian Brian Monarch and special guests on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Improv. Monarch, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is a standup comedian with bold, creative and in-your-face jokes. He has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Midnight Comedy Show with Chris Hardwick,” “Punchline” and “Fox Laughs.” Tickets are $25. 8162 Melrose Ave. improv.com.