BHUSD approves playground upgrades at Hawthorne School

The Beverly Hills Unified School District on July 25 approved an approximately $408,000 project to replace the turf on the North Field at Hawthorne Elementary School.

Board member Judy Manouchehri asked if it be possible to complete the project before the school year starts.

Ken Haas, BHSUD executive director of construction and facilities, said the district had already discussed the timeline with the contractor, The Hellas Group, and he expects crews to complete the project in approximately 30 days.

In response to a question from board member Rachelle Marcus, Haas added that the turf has a “life expectancy” of approximately 11 years.

Haas said the district is installing new turf under another structure at the elementary school’s play area on Aug. 4. That project is smaller in scope and uses a different kind of turf, which is why it is less time consuming, he added.

Manouchehri added that the board had also approved funds to install new turf under another structure at the school.