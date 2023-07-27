Beverly Hills seeks nominations for annual Civility Award

The city of Beverly Hills is seeking nominations for its 13th annual Embrace Civility Award, which recognizes people who contribute to civility and exemplify positive human relations in all aspects of community life.

The award is given to a community member who serves as a role model of positive behavior, takes a stand in support of respect and responsible actions, and promotes positive neighbor to neighbor relations.

The Embrace Civility Award is part of the ongoing Embrace Civility program, which promotes positive human relations in all aspects of community life. The program started in 2010, when the Beverly Hills Human Relations Commission established the importance of embracing civility and integrated the principles of civility, respect and responsible action into daily business at City Hall and municipal election proceedings.

All nominees will be recognized by the Human Relations Commission, and the award winner will be recognized by the City Council.

To download a nomination form, visit beverlyhills.org /embracecivilityaward. Nominations can be submitted via email or mail and must be received by Aug. 21. Nomination applications are also available at the Farmers’ Market and Beverly Hills Public Library, 444 N. Rexford Drive. For information, call (310)285-1006, or visit beverlyhills.org/embracecivilityaward.