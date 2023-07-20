‘Barbenheimer’ set to ignite box office

As the film industry grapples with a double-strike, two of the highest profile films of the summer are set for release on July 21. Both are all-but-guaranteed to dominate the box office for weeks to come and, further, early reviews indicate the pair may be in the cultural and awards conversation for months to come. The two movies, however, have very little else in common. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” is a camp-centric comedy full of neons and self-referential humor, while “Oppenheimer” is Christopher Nolan’s latest, a practical effect-driven bombastic historical drama.

It’s counterprogramming, to be sure, but the capitalist nature of Hollywood typically encourages competition between films released in the same weekend. In the post-COVID theatrical culture, however, creatives just want films to survive and thrive in movie theaters. Many of the assumed 2023 tentpoles have faltered. “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” flopped. So did “The Flash.” “Indiana Jones” is unlikely to break even. Most surprisingly of all, the latest “Mission Impossible” opened below “Indy’s” numbers. The Tom Cruise flick has managed a heavy haul thus far overseas, but at the American box office, a lot is resting on “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

As such, a movement has started in the last few weeks online, one that, prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, was even embraced by the stars of the movies. Dubbed “Barbenheimer,” the idea is to encourage theatergoers to go for a double feature on the films’ opening weekends. The term has gained such steam that it even is the subject of a Wikipedia page.

Makeshift movie posters have been shared across social media, and as the movement has grown, so have the box office projections for both films. Most remarkable, neither film is a sequel. “Barbie” is, of course, a known, extremely popular entity, but a Barbie movie would not be expected to have the level of mass appeal as the Gerwig film has generated. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the movie has launched on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% rating. “Oppenheimer” has a 94% rating on the same site.

“Barbie” studio Warner Bros. is predicting a $75 million haul for the three-day weekend, but predictions from industry trackers online are predicting an over-$100 million opening. According to Deadline, “Barbie” has the highest ticket pre-sales since “Avatar: The Way of the Water” last year. That movie opened with $134 million.

Predictions for “Oppenheimer” are more conservative, landing mostly in the $50-million range. But many planning to see that film are also planning to catch “Barbie.” Collectively, some box office analysts are anticipating the two films together could bring in more than $200 million. Combined with holdovers like “Mission: Impossible,” “Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “Indiana Jones,” the American box office could be looking at a much-needed high-water weekend.

AMC Theatres has reported that more than 40,000 AMC Stubs members have purchased same-day tickets for “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” while the National Association of Theatre Owners predicted more than 200,000 people will be doing a double-feature.

Local officials are even gearing up for the Barbenheimer phenomenon.

“I’m just a Barbie girl living in an Oppenheimer world,” West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore John Erickson said. Erickson plans to see the double feature.