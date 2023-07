Los Angeles-based musical artist AZRA will perform during an EP release show on Friday, July 28, at 9:30 p.m. at the Hotel Café. The show will celebrate the release of “The Chronicles of Substance Pop: The Rebellion” and will be the first chance for fans to listen to the new songs. The Egos will open the show. Tickets start at $15. 1623 Cahuenga Blvd. hotelcafe.com.