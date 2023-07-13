988 offers a lifeline for people in crisis

In the year since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline phone number was launched statewide last July, it has been a game changer in assisting people in need, said representatives of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a local nonprofit that administers the hotline in California.

During its first year, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services fielded 280,637 calls, chats and texts, and 98% of the time counselors de-escalated the situation without further intervention being needed.

On July 11, Didi Hirsch representatives unveiled statewide data on the three-digit 988 dialing code during a virtual meeting. The program allows people to dial 988 to seek help when they are in crises.

The a nonprofit Didi Hirsch has offices in the local community at 1233 S. La Cienega Blvd. and 221 N. Ardmore Ave. in Hollywood. It has provided mental health, substance use disorder and suicide prevention services since 1942. Didi Hirsch also offers resources at numerous other sites throughout Los Angeles County including outpatient support and psychiatric services. Last year, it became lead crisis center agency for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in California and home to the nation’s first Suicide Prevention Center.

“One year since 988 launched across the country [and] the data for California is clear, the simple 988 number is helping to save lives,” Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services CEO Lyn Morris said. “The transition to 988 as an easy-to-remember number for calls, texts and chats supports suicide prevention and helps individuals in crisis connect with critical lifesaving resources.”

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which previously operated a different suicide prevention hotline, reported a 28% increase in call volume after the 988 number was implemented. When someone calls 988, they are connected with counselors specifically trained in crisis intervention. Counselors assess callers’ safety, help them develop a plan and connect them with supportive resources. Counselors also frequently schedule follow-up calls to ensure individuals have the resources they need.

“Unlike 911, a majority of contacts are resolved during the interaction, and it’s rare for any additional service services to be dispatched,” said Shari Sinwelski, vice president of crisis care for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. “We work in partnership with the individual in crisis to help de-escalate their situation and help them to stay safe.”

Karla Zenteno, a bilingual Spanish program coordinator and crisis counselor, said the ease of using 988 is critical.

“We recently received a call from a young woman suffering from mental health issues who was in great despair, feeling unsupported by family and friends, and who had prepared to die by suicide,” Zenteno said. “Thanks to national publicity for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number, she remembered the number and called 988 as her last resort. This caller connected her to one of our Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center crisis counselors who was able to establish rapport with her by offering nonjudgmental listening, empathy and validation of her painful circumstances. During the conversation, the caller removed herself from immediate danger and her agitation, distress and despair slowly de-escalated. Through the conversation with our 988-crisis counselor, this individual eventually agreed to admit herself to a hospital for care. A few days later, a follow-up contact from one of our crisis counselors confirmed that the caller was doing well and receiving services that supported her healing.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, 4th District, praised the 988 program.

“Los Angeles County has needed a number like this for many years,” Hahn said. “For too long, people relied on 911 for mental health crisis calls. 988 has made it possible for our residents to remember an easy three-digit number and call when they or someone else they know is experiencing a suicidal or mental health crisis. Over the past year, this number has undoubtedly been a game changer for many people. We still have work to do to fully implement the system and make sure that everyone knows how and when to call 988 instead of 911. 988 represents a paradigm shift in the way that we view and respond to mental health crisis.”