Writer’s panel

Aspiring authors won’t want to miss an Independent Writers of Southern California online panel on fiction writing on Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Take a deep, irreverent and insightful dive into how artificial intelligence, robotics, medicine, cosmology, climate change, social justice issues and other factors are impacting writers and creatives. Desireé Duffy will moderate the discussion with authors D.C. Gomez, Rebecca Inch-Partridge, Steven Joseph, E.A. Smiroldo and Dennis E. Taylor. Admission is free for IOWSC members; $20 for non-members. Reservations required. iwosc.org.