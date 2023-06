Hot Off the Press, a program of new solo writings presented in staged readings will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. The program includes “Bazookas” by Sharon Goldner, “The Pigeon” by Karen Siff Exkorn, “Mermaid Hair” by Kate Leslie, “Letters to Jeff Bezos” by Susan Hansell and “The Last Condo” by Kathleen Cahill. The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival presents the program of work by female playwrights. Tickets are $10. lawtf.org.