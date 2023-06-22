WeHo Chamber hosts State of the City

West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of West Hollywood will host West Hollywood’s State of The City: City Planning Through the Lens of Small Business Solutions, on Wednesday, June 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood at 8490 W Sunset Blvd. Tickets are on sale for $150 per person and the event is a fundraiser for WHCC, a 501c6 nonprofit organization.

State of The City (SOTC) provides a unique opportunity for the public to hear from West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne, city manager David Wilson, West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce chair David Wood, and president and CEO Genevieve Morrill, all from one stage. The leaders will share their thoughts on the economic and social climate, new initiatives and vision of growth for West Hollywood. The public is invited to attend to engage with civic, business and political leaders of the city as they discuss ways cities can adjust to attract and preserve a unique blend of boutique neighborhood-serving businesses.

Sherri Franklin, Founder and President of Urban Design Center and partner in GOAT Global will lead a panel discussion about how cities need to adjust to attract and sustain small unique independent businesses in increasingly challenging economic environments. Panelists are Stephen Cheung, president and CEO LAEDC; Jackie Rocco, deputy city manager city of West Hollywood; John Terzian, co-founder, h.wood Group; and Eddie Navarrette, owner of FE Design and executive director of the Independent Hospitality Coalition. The panel will cover topics related to small business challenges, emerging models, obstacles and opportunities in today’s context, small business economics and growth opportunities, how cities look at infrastructure, zoning, and codes and fees with small businesses in mind.

“Small business is the backbone of West Hollywood, so it goes without saying we need to continue to attract the small independent business operator,” Wood said. “Changes in zoning, codes and infrastructure, streamlining the permitting process and having fees appropriate to the size of business or intensity of use are important considerations for a municipality. The Chamber’s Small Business Initiative reflects actions cities can take to address how to preserve this unique element of our community in the face of high rents and escalating costs.”

At this year’s State of The City, WHCC will present an inaugural award for design excellence to Jason Illoulian of Faring, in memory and honor of Ed Levin, a long time chamber member, West Hollywood resident and volunteer who passed away last year.

For information about West Hollywood State of the City 2023 and to purchase tickets, visit: wehochamber.com/state-of-the-city or contact the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce by phone at (323)650-2688 or info@wehochamber.com. For a copy of the Small Business Initiative (SBI), email gmorrill@wehochamber.com.