VINTAGE: Ford receives Hall of Fame honors

Actor Harrison Ford received the 2,226th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a photograph in the June 5, 2003, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. Ford’s star is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. in front of the Dolby Theatre, which was named the Kodak Theatre at the time. Ford starred in many blockbusters including the “Star Wars” trilogy and the Indiana Jones film series. He returns in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which is scheduled for release on June 30. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is currently selecting Walk of Fame star recipients in 2024 and plans to announce the names on June 26. For information, visit walkoffame.com.