United Ukrainian Ballet debuts with ‘Giselle’

Following historic performances at Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center and the London Coliseum, the United Ukrainian Ballet will make its West Coast debut from June 29-July 2 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, performing Alexei Ratmansky’s “Giselle.”

The new interpretation of one of the greatest romantic ballets in the classical repertoire was created specifically for the company by Ratmansky, who is a Ukrainian citizen. Pacific Symphony, under conductor Gavriel Heine, will perform Adolphe Adam’s score.

The performances will be the first time Ratmansky’s “Giselle” is presented in collaboration with Liev Schreiber and his nonprofit BlueCheck Ukraine. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit BlueCheck which was created to vet, verify and fund Ukrainian-led organizations providing lifesaving humanitarian aid to victims of the Russian invasion.

“I am deeply grateful to Elizabeth Segerstrom for making these performances of the United Ukrainian Ballet’s ‘Giselle’ possible,” Ratmansky said. “My wife Tatiana and I have felt greatly privileged to be able to work with this group of refugees based in The Hague. Creating ‘Giselle,’ with its themes of love and betrayal, death and redemption, offered all of us some catharsis. The company’s performances have taken them around the world, including to Amsterdam, London, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei and Washington. But their achievement is far greater than the performances on stage. Audiences have found a personal connection with the war that TV images cannot create. After many years of featuring my work at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, I am excited to start a new chapter of collaboration with this historic production and cast.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Elizabeth Segerstrom for this partnership with the United Ukrainian Ballet,” Schreiber added. “Thanks to her generosity, this performance of ‘Giselle’ will generate funds to support organizations providing on-the-ground assistance in Ukraine where it is needed most.”

The United Ukrainian Ballet is presented by Elizabeth Segerstrom and the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation in association with Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ratmansky has a long relationship with Segerstrom Center, which has presented world premieres by the choreographer for more than a decade. Principal casting includes Christine Shevchenko and Alexis Tutunnique, Elizaveta Gogidze and Oleksii Kniazkov, and Iryna Zhalovska and Denys Nedak.

Tickets start at $29. The Segerstrom Center for the Arts is located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. For information, visit scfta.org.