Top bakers make the final cut at Beverly Hills Piesta

The city of Beverly Hills held its annual Piesta Pie Bake Contest on June 11 at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market, and celebrated winners in many categories.

Katie Barsotti, left, second-place winner in the Pie Bake Contest, joined first-place winner Ellen Labbe, contest judge and Vice Mayor Lester Friedman, Kids Pie-Eating Contest winner Zaza Yoozbashizadeh, judge and Mayor Julian Gold, judge and Councilwoman Sharona Nazarian, Adult Pie-Eating Contest winner Alexander Zafarana, judge and Human Relations Commission Vice Chair Laura Margo, and third-place Pie Bake Contest winner Kyra Kosove at the farmers’ market.

Labbe won first place and “Most Pie-utiful” honors for her lemon lime meringue pie. Barsotti won second place for her blueberry lemonade pie and Kosove received third place for her summer peach pie.

The Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market is held weekly along Civic Center Drive between Third Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. For information, visit beverlyhills.org/farmersmarket.