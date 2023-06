Thinkspace Projects is holding concurrent solo art shows from Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 24. “Heritage” by artist Dulk, “Glow Up and Down” by Charlie Immer, “Two Birds, One Stone” by Sentrock and “The Pinkish Paradise” by Toyameg will be on display. Viewing hours are noon-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. 4207-4217 W. Jefferson Blvd. thinkspaceprojects.com.