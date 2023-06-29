Tom Alper’s “The Pitch” runs from Saturday, July 1, through Sunday, July 23, at the Madnani Theatre in Hollywood. Presented by Waterfront Productions, the play follows Tom Allen, a widower raising his 15-year-old daughter as a single dad. Desperate for money, he takes a job in a boiler-room selling machine parts over the phone. Allen soon discovers that his job requires him to make ethical compromises, occasionally misrepresenting the products he sells. The tension builds as he discerns that his boss may be under investigation by the authorities, endangering the job that he needs. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., Saturday; 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $10. 6760 Lexington Ave. events.thestagecrafts.com/projects/10014.