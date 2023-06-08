‘The Mountaintop’ at Geffen Playhouse

Olivier Award winner Katori Hall’s “The Mountaintop” runs from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, July 9, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Set in April 1968, the play follows Martin Luther King, Jr. as he returns to the Lorraine Motel after delivering his history-altering “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. As a lightning storm rages outside, the legacy of America’s most revered civil rights leader is laid bare to reveal his profound humanity. Showtimes are 8 p.m., Friday; 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $30. 10886 Le Conte Ave. (310)208-2028, geffenplayhouse.org.