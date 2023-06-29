The Cat & Fiddle’s new brunch and afternoon tea

British musician Kim Gardner and his wife Paula opened the first Cat & Fiddle in Laurel Canyon in the 1970s. As a talented musician, Gardner was an integral part of the British rock invasion of the 1960s.

When he moved to Los Angeles to continue his music career, he thought the city needed a British pub. With the help of his wife Paula, they opened The Cat & Fiddle, which became a favorite watering hole.

When Kim passed away at the age of 53 in 2001, Paula and their three daughters took it over.

Inside the lively British-theme pub and restaurant, one can see how mom and the daughters continue to keep Kim’s spirit very much alive. An eclectic array of paintings, whimsical lithographs and dried flowers bouquets covering the walls show Kim’s fondness for art.

The tea service at Cat & Fiddle is more casual than many of the elegant $80+ per person afternoon tea services at upscale hotels across the city. At The Cat & Fiddle, it’s $38 per person, and for those in a celebratory mood, a split of Grand Imperial Brut is an extra $12.

I selected Harney & Sons calming chamomile tea. Other teas available include the popular Earl Grey; a refreshing peppermint tea; or energizing green tea to be poured into simple white teacups.

When my three-tier tower arrived, I started with the bottom tier and moved up to the top. A large white paper doily had three savory tea sandwiches. The two-bite minted cucumber and mascarpone sandwich was my favorite. A curried egg salad sandwich was served on thick pale yellow egg bread. I would have preferred a more generous dollop of the egg salad. The grilled onions on the roasted beef sandwich with a spread of jalapeño aioli was tasty, and even more flavorful was the four bite-size pieces of traditional English sausage roll. It’s made with a seasoned pork sausage that is wrapped in puff pastry and baked until golden brown.

On the second tier there was an orange glazed scone that had layers that I could peel away, similar to a buttermilk biscuit. It’s served with clotted cream and house-made chopped orange rind marmalade offering hints of cinnamon spice.

Up on the top tier was a bowl of fresh blueberries and cut strawberries, plus an adorable cat-shaped shortbread cookie.

My husband wanted something heartier, so he ordered from the newer Sunday Brunch menu. When his avocado eggs Benedict arrived, the yolk from the poached eggs oozed onto slices of avocado and yellow hollandaise sauce. The benedict was served on two slices of baguette style bread surrounded with arugula leaves instead of the traditional English muffin.

He also ordered a mock Bloody Mary that had just the right amount of pepper and spice. It was served with a cocktail swizzle stick holding a lime wedge, olive and cucumber.

Other brunch menu items include the traditional Sunday Roast with a choice of Angus rib-eye, roasted chicken breast, Australian lamb or vegan nut roast Wellington. Each dish is served with roasted potatoes and carrots, sautéed greens and Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

They also serve a Cat & Fiddle breakfast that is plated with two organic eggs, a slice of English bacon, Heinz beans, a banger, grilled tomato, chips and sourdough toast.The Shepherd’s Pie scramble is made with beef, lamb, potato, onions and eggs.

Weekend brunch and Afternoon Tea is served from 12 to 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended for dine-in and also pre-order for takeaway service. Make a reservation to dine at The Cat & Fiddle Pub and Restaurant on RESY. $$ 742 N. Highland Ave., (323)468-3800.