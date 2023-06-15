Suspect arrested at Pride was wanted for WeHo robbery

Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station arrested a suspect on June 3 during the city’s Pride celebration for a robbery that occurred on April 19 at the West Hollywood Library.

The suspect allegedly stole a cellphone in the library. The crime was reported by the victim to authorities at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. Detectives later identified the suspect as Hunter Lee Darling. On May 31, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Darling.

Deputies saw Darling on June 3 during a Pride event and arrested him. As they were taking him into custody, a friend of Darling’s intervened, and was also arrested, authorities said.

Darling was booked at the West Hollywood Station for robbery, vandalism and battery. His friend, Abby Nicole Thomas, was booked for interfering and obstructing an arrest.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call detectives at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310)855-8850.