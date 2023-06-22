Summer SoundWaves heat up

The Music Center has an electrifying lineup of global music artists for its third annual Summer SoundWaves outdoor summer concert series. From tropical Latin and Afro-Mexican rhythms to West African beats and Jazz Fusion, The Music Center’s Summer SoundWaves will bring the heat to The Music Center all summer long.

On six Saturday nights, Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center will become the top outdoor destination in Downtown L.A. for Angelenos, visitors and families who want to experience live music concerts without breaking the bank. Grammy winners Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente kick off the ticketed series on June 24, followed by L.A.’s homegrown band Las Cafeteras on July 1. Grammy-winning Malian singer Oumou Sangaré performs on July 22 and Afro-pop/jazz/soul band Olatuja on July 29. The Music Center’s Summer SoundWaves continues on Aug. 5 with Jazz Unleashed L.A. headlined by Chief Adjuah (formerly known as Christian Scott), a recipient of two Edison Awards, a Doris Duke Artist Award and six Grammy Award nominations; a collective of Los Angeles-based jazz musicians curated by music director Luca Mendoza, a 2016 Grand Prize Finalist of The Music Center’s Spotlight program in the Jazz Instrumental category, also will perform that evening. Grammy winning Cuban music artist Eliades Ochoa closes the sizzling series on Aug. 19.

“For the third year in a row, The Music Center’s Summer SoundWaves showcases an eclectic array of highly talented music artists from around the world who will give joyful and exuberant performances in Downtown L.A. on Jerry Moss Plaza. This year’s lineup includes a bevy of Grammy Award winners so audiences can expect to experience many powerhouse performances,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “The Music Center’s Summer SoundWaves is an affordable summer outing geared for the entire family, and we invite everyone to discover why Jerry Moss Plaza ranks as one of L.A.’s top outdoor destinations. Make it a summer to remember with global music stars under the stars.”

For information, visit musiccenter.com/soundwaves. The Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave.