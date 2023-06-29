Summer lobster dinner at The Palm

The Palm in Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles are offering a special Summer Lobster Dinner for two people for $139. Starting now through July 9, including on July 4, guests can order a three-course dinner featuring The Palm’s signature jumbo Nova Scotia lobster. Select a starter that includes a choice of The Palm Caesar; a mixed green salad; a bowl of lobster bisque or soup of the day. In addition to the jumbo lobster, guests can add a steak for a supplemental fee. Finish with a house-made tiramisu or Junior’s cheesecake for dessert. 1100 Flower St. (213)763-4600 and 267 N. Canon Drive, (310)550-8811.