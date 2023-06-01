Stories of the homeless crisis

Thaddeus Nagey is hosting the world premiere of “Because It’s Sunny in L.A. (Especially on Skid Row)” running from Saturday, June 3, through Saturday, June 24, at the Hudson Backstage Theatre. A landmark musical play that culturally addresses the systemic homelessness crisis in L.A., the three-act immersive dark comedy musical tells the stories of five unhoused residents of Skid Row. It was created to culturally inspire change and the way people think and feel about homelessness. Showtime on June 3 is 5 p.m., see schedule for other showtimes. General admission is $30. 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. onstage411.com/sunnyla.