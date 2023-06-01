Stories from Ukraine

The Skirball Cultural Center presents a staged reading about life in wartime Ukraine told through first-hand accounts and on-the-ground photography on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Centropa and the Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies at UCLA are co-presenting the program. Over the last year, Ukrainian teachers and students have written to Centropa, an oral history institute, to document and share their stories, fears and hopes. Four actors will bring their stories to life, as well as prewar stories told by elderly Ukrainian Jews, juxtaposing Germany’s invasion of Ukraine in 1941 with Russia’s modern invasion of Ukraine. A discussion follows the performance. Also, a series of photographs taken by Maks Levin, a photojournalist and Centropa worker who was killed by Russian forces on the 17th day of the war, will be on display. General admission is $20. 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd. skirball.org.