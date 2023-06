Retroformat Silent Films will hold a special Father’s Day All-Star Comedy Review featuring some of the greatest names in slapstick on Sunday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Road Theatre on Magnolia. Charles Chaplin’s “The Vagabond” (1917), Buster Keaton’s “Cops” (1923) and “Laurel & Hardy in Liberty” (1929) will be shown, with live original music by Cliff Retallick. General admission is $18. 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. ci.ovationtix.com/35065/production/1164151.