Shakespearean plays

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum opens its 50th anniversary summer season with William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” on Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Sunday, June 11, at 3:30 p.m. A grand and gripping tale of murder, treason, ambition and greed, “Macbeth” follows the protagonist’s transformation from battlefield hero into a bloody tyrant. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” an annual staple at Theatricum Botanicum, is one of Shakespeare’s most entertaining and beguiling comedies. Tickets start at $30. See schedule for showtimes. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. (310)455-3723, theatricum.com.