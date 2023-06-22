Schiff leads call to hold gun makers liable in lawsuits

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) reintroduced the bicameral Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act on June 15 with U.S. Reps. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.), and Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (both D-Conn.).

The Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act will repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, passed by Congress in 2005, which gives the gun industry a unique legal liability shield that protects firearm manufacturers from lawsuits.

“Gun violence continues to take the lives of ordinary Americans every day because Washington refuses to hold the gun industry accountable. I’m reintroducing my bill to repeal the liability shield that wrongly protects negligent gun makers and dealers from lawsuits,” Schiff said. “We must not let gun manufacturers get away with reckless practices that have life or death consequences for our kids, our parents and our neighbors.”

The Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act will ensure that victims of gun violence have their day in court and that negligent gun companies and gun sellers are not shielded from liability when they disregard public safety, Schiff said. It will also ensure that gun trace data can be accepted as evidence in courtrooms.

The legislation is endorsed by Brady United Against Gun Violence, Giffords, Newtown Action Allianceand Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Whether it’s by making their products deadlier, marketing them in irresponsible ways or continuing to supply rogue gun dealers, the decisions made in the gun industry’s corporate boardrooms have a direct impact on America’s gun violence epidemic,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “We’re proud to stand with Senator Blumenthal and Representative Schiff as they work to hold the gun industry accountable and ensure they play by the same rules as every other industry.”