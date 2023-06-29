Santa Monica Del Frisco’s Grille celebrates July 4

An enticing three-course Independence Day menu is available for $55, from July 2-6. Starters include New England clam chowder and The Grille salad. Entrées include a lemon dill salmon and a roasted chicken. Delightful desserts are a caramel pot de creme and flourless chocolate torte. delfriscosgrille.com. 1551 Ocean Ave Suite 105, (310)395-7333.