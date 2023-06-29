Restaurant News

Levain Bakery opens in Larchmont Village

The popular New York City bakery opened its Larchmount Village location on Saturday, June 24. Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, fans lined up early to be one of the first 100 people to receive a special Levain Bakery Larchmont Village tote and bakery swag. Families gathered throughout the day to taste the extra-large chocolate chip cookies, enjoy balloon twist giveaways and have their face painted. The proceeds from Levain Bakery Larchmont opening day were donated to Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children located in Wilshire Center. Come in for a cup of coffee or refreshing iced tea and try their scrumptious cookies, or a slice of sour cream coffee cake or lemon bread. Artisan breads include a whole wheat walnut raisin loaf. Specialty items include a raspberry bomboloncini. The bakery also makes vegan and gluten free chocolate chip walnut cookies. levainbakery.com. 227 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)576-5895.

Expansive rooftop views at Melrose Place LA

The three-story restaurant with an al fresco rooftop bar and lounge provides some of the most exquisite views of West Hollywood and beyond. Executive chef and partner David Lespron at Melrose Place LA, formerly the chef de cuisine of Katsuya, prepares an array of Asian inspired dishes, along with pastas, burgers, steaks, seafood and salads. Start with his four-piece spicy rainbow crispy rice, and one of his Dynamite shrimp hand rolls. Entrées include a wild king salmon served two ways, tempura style and poached. The colorful beet salad features candied pecans and whipped goat ricotta cheese. Dine inside or on the rooftop for even better views. 8472 Melrose Place, (213)463-3222.

Rock & Brews celebrate July 4th

Starting on June 30 through July 4, Rock & Brews is making a Chicken Cheesesteak sandwich with fries called Philadelphia Freedom for $13. This sandwich is normally $16.95. Celebrate this promotion with a mocktail, craft cocktail of beer on tap. rockandbrews.com. 143 Main St., (310)648-8995.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse July Fourth specials

July 2-6, indulge in Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse prix-fixe menu priced at $67 per person. Starters include Dynamite shrimp and Wagyu meatballs. Savory entrées include filet mignon and sesame crusted ahi tuna. Finish with a butter cake or strawberry hibiscus cheesecake. delfriscos. com. Located in the Westfield Century City. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd Suite 1700, (323)784-0473.

Morton’s Steakhouse dinner for two

Elevate your July 4 weekend with Morton’s Steakhouse special dinner for two people July 2-6. Select one of the flavorful starters including ahi tuna poke and mini crab cakes. Next pick two of the different salads and soups on the menu, before ordering two entrées. There is a Maine lobster ravioli, seasonal salmon or pork chop Milanese. Select two desserts that include Key lime pie or hazelnut chocolate mousse. The price for two dinners is $129. mortons.com. 735 S. Figueroa St., Suite 207, (213)553-4566, and 3400 W. Olive Ave., (818)238-0424.

Nate’n Al’s Fourth of July weekend

Order American fare from Nate’n Al’s for pick up July 1-4. Family-sized packs include their famous XL hot dogs with buns and all the fixings. They are also offering build-your-own brisket sandwiches and hearty beef Sloppy Joes. Be sure to pick up deli sides and salads, and special desserts. The holiday-only red, white and blueberry pie from The Apple Pan, and patriotic cupcakes from Bea’s Bakery are also available. Pre-order online 48 hours in advance. natenals.com. 414 N. Beverly Blvd., (310)274-0101.

Future Gin and Winston House

To close out Pride Month, Future Gin has partnered with Venice Beach supper club Winston House on Saturday, July 1 for a one night only music and cocktail event beginning at 9 p.m. Enjoy DJ sets from PENNYWILD & Friends while sipping featured cocktails all made with Future Gin. Those who order the Future Gin Westside Cocktail all weekend will have $1 from each purchase donated directly to The Trevor Project. winstonhouse.com. 23 Windward Ave.

The Strand House welcomes a new chef

Manhattan Beach’s beloved beach view restaurant The Strand House appointed chef Chris Park as the new executive chef. Drawing inspiration from his experience in New York City, Chef Park embraces SoCal’s local farmer’s markets ingredients. His new menu highlights grouper with fried polenta; truffle crusted Mary’s Jidori chicken; and Delicata squash curry with coconut curry sauce. Weekend brunch begins at 10 a.m. Weekday lunch on Tuesday through Friday starts at 11:30 a.m. Dinner reservations begin at 5 p.m., seven days a week. 117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., (310)545-7470.

HiHo Cheeseburger introduces new menu items

When the team at HiHo Cheeseburger created the new Matty sauce, they also created two new burgers. Known as the only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef, this new special sauce is a twist on a Thousand Island dressing. It’s so good that guests ask for the new Matty sauce to dip their HiHo fries into, instead of ketchup. The juicy new Big Matty beef burger comes with flavorful Matty sauce for enhanced flavors. The 626 offers three seared beef patties with two slices of melted cheese, Matty sauce and house-made pickles. This cheeseburger gets its name from Pasadena’s 626 area code. hiho.la. 4625 Wilshire Blvd., (323)642-6467, 4625 Admiralty Way, (424)317-7858, 1320 2nd St., (310)469-7250, and 4220 Coldwater Cyn., (747)212-2698.

Sweety Ice Cream

The Sweety Ice Cream story began in 1978, when the Lee family opened a mom-and-pop shaved ice and ice cream parlor in Monterey Park. Bringing Asian-flavored ice creams like red bean, taro or durian to the greater Los Angeles area, they started making mochi. Using fresh milk from California cows and a slightly sweet rice flour coating from California grown rice, they achieved the right texture and chew. Sweety mochi ice cream is a traditional Japanese three-bite treat. There are 8 different flavors including vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, but also matcha green tea, Vietnamese coffee, Azuki red bean and ube purple yam. They are available in the frozen ice cream section at Vons, Pavilions, Lassen’s Natural Food and Vitamins, and Jons Markets. sweetyicecream.com.