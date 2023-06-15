Restaurant News

Dolly Llama Father’s and Customer Appreciation Day

Take the family out for an ice cream treat at The Dolly Llama. Order two of the popular waffle and ice cream desserts from June 16 to 18 and receive one for free. This includes a build-your- own or signature creation such as Dolly’s Dream, Llama Gon’ Nuts and Party Animal. 611 S. Spring St., (213)283-8615, 273 S. Western Ave., (213)908-5353 and 14545 Ventura Blvd., (818)809-2500.

Sour Cherry at Lemon Poppy

Lemon Poppy Kitchen chef and co-owner, Anca Caliman teamed up with L.A. chef Eden Batki for a new culinary pop-up, coined Sour Cherry on Saturday, June 17 from 5 to 10 p.m. The duo will showcase a five-course prix fixe menu paying homage to their Romanian and Hungarian roots. The price is $100 per person. A wine pairing menu is available for an additional charge. Reserve on OpenTable. 3324 Verdugo Road, (323)739-0012.

THEBlvd for Father’s Day

Smooth live jazz will play at THE Blvd at the Beverly Wilshire from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dads will enjoy a special Father’s Day brunch starting at 10 a.m. and can view the 28th annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance just outside. Guests can enjoy a complimentary cigar rolling station from 12 to 4 p.m. The special Father’s Day menu includes a savory fried chicken sandwich, classic French dip and flavorful chicken wings until 6 p.m. Finish with a U.S. Open-inspired “Clean Shot” dessert made with bananas, bourbon, caramel and chocolate. Reservations are available on OpenTable. 9500 Wilshire Blvd., (310)275-5200.

Cat & Fiddle Father’s Day Menus

Father’s Day brunch starts with a traditional Sunday Roast menu. Enjoy Angus rib eye, roasted chicken bread or a nut roast Wellington. Each entrée is served with roasted potatoes, sautéed greens, roasted carrots, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. Other brunch specialties include a Shepherd’s pie scramble and avocado toast. The afternoon weekend tea is from 12 to 4 p.m. Try one of the Bloody Mary specials with a Cat & Fiddle breakfast that includes two organic eggs, Heinz beans, banger, English bacon, grilled tomato, chips and sourdough toast. Vegetarian options are also available with spinach, kale and mushrooms. Reservations are strongly suggested. catandfiddlerestaurant@gmail.com. 742 N. Highland Ave., (323)468-3800.

Trejo’s Tacos Father’s Day gifts

Danny Trejo approved Father’s Day Bundle features gifts that include a choice between the new “Trejo’s Cantina Cookbook” and “Trejo’s Taco Cookbook.” Both are signed by Trejo himself. Add one of Trejo’s Tacos chef’s aprons and a bottle of the famous Trejo’s hot sauce. Purchase online at trejosstore.com/products/fathers-day-bundle and directly at Trejo’s Tacos. 1048 S. La Brea Ave., (323)938-8226, 1556 N. Cahuenga Blvd., (323)461-8226, 6333 W. 3rd St., Stall 322, (323)452-9008, 330 S. Hope St., Suite 219, (213)265-7022 and 316 Santa Monica Blvd., (310)393-0622.

Hotcakes Bakes and Evil Twin theme cakes

Order to celebrate dad’s special day with different theme cakes offered in 14 different flavors, including a frosted green Golf Cake and a Beach theme cake. They range from $80 to $95. Hotcakes Bakes and Evil Twin also is offering a Father’s Day gift basket loaded with six items including a beer booklet, candle and a $30 gift card to Hotcake Bakes for a total of $90. Evil Twin wine bar is open at nighttime serving curated natural wines and craft beers paired with locally sourced, seasonal bites. 4119 S. Centinela Ave., (310)397-2324.

Vegan Dads love Gracias Madre West Hollywood

Celebrate Father’s Day at Gracias Madre West Hollywood with Mexican-inspired vegan dishes. Refreshing cocktails including Lilongo, named after the 1944 animated film “Three Caballeros,” offering notes of cucumber, lavender and lime. End on a sweet note with the Tarta de Mango made with mango chilled sauce and coconut whipped cream. Reservations are available on OpenTable. 8905 Melrose Ave., (323-978-2170.

Steak loving dads enjoy BOA Steakhouse

Take dad out for an elegant dinner at the elegant BOA steakhouse. The special menu includes prime steaks, Westholme Wagyu ribeye and fresh seafood such as Skuna Bay salmon. Enjoy classic side dishes that include lobster Mac n’ cheese. Make a toast to dad with a citrusy Boa-Loma sparkle. Visit boasteak.com. 9200 Sunset Blvd., (310)278-2050 and 3110 Sepulveda Blvd., (310)683-4080.

Theía celebrated Father’s Day

In addition to Theía’s full menu, they are offering additional specials for Father’s Day such as bone marrow, a grilled porterhouse for two, and fried rosemary and roasted fingerling potatoes. Specialty drinks include a banana Old Fashion served with caramelized banana and a smoked Negroni. theia-la.com. Make reservations on Resy. 8048 W. 3rd St., (323)591-0059.

Spago Beverly Hills celebrates dad

World class crooner Sergio Vellatti and band set the tone to the late 1950’s for a Spago’s Old-School Italian Supper Club. Charcuterie, grilled chops and steaks, meatballs, classic pasta and garlic knots will be served. Indulge with a martini and seafood platter. Visit chef Della’s La Dolce Vita bake shop offering retro inspired desserts. The special dinner starts at $175 per person and $75 for ages 10 and under. Reservations begin at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. sevenrooms.com/experiences/spagobh. 176 N. Canon Drive, (310)385-0880.

Morton’s Steakhouse classic Father’s Day menu

Dad might want to start his special meal with a bourbon-based cocktail named It Builds Character. Crafted with Garrison Bros., small batch bourbon, it pairs well with Morton’s special slow roasted prime rib topped with au jus and whipped horseradish. This cocktail and dinner special runs through June 18. The Morton’s Steakhouse full menu is also available at mortons.com. 735 S. Figueroa St., Suite 207, (213)553-4566 and 3400 W. Olive Ave., (818)238-0424.

A.O.C. Father’s Day brunch and dinner

Both A.O.C. locations in West Hollywood and Brentwood are honoring dads with chef Suzanne Goin’s hearty and healthy favorites. Business partner Caroline Styne pairs dishes with award-winning wines. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and dinner is offered from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available on OpenTable, and takeout can be ordered online at aocwinebar.com for pickup. Delivery is available from DoorDash. 8700 W. 3rd St., (310)859-9859 and 11648 San Vicente Blvd., (310)806-6464.

Del Frisco’s Grille celebrates Dad

Treat dad to a 20 oz. Prime New York Strip complete with maitake mushrooms and bourguignonne sauce for $85. The Santa Monica location is serving it with bourbon caraway butter. A Crab Cake Benedict will be served until 2 p.m. The sommeliers recommend a DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon Bodyguard to enjoy with the steak. delfriscosgrille.com 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 1700, (323)784-0473, and 1551 Ocean Ave., Suite 105, (310)395-7333.

Piccalilli Culver City bahn mi and beer special

This Father’s Day, the creative Cali-Asian inspired dining hotspot, Piccalilli, is bringing back its popular pork belly banh mi for one day only. Enjoy with on a selection of complimenting craft beers that will be offered half off to celebrate the occasion. 3850 Main St., (424)298-8540.