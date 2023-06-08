Rare photos depict Holocaust survivor’s experience

Holocaust Museum L.A. hosted an opening event on May 21 for the United States debut of “Sweet Home Sweet,” a moving exhibition of rarely seen photographs by Richard Ores that documents remarkable glimpses of pre-World War II life in Krakow, Poland, and life in the Krakow Ghetto during the Holocaust. Originating at the Galicia Museum in Krakow, “Sweet Home Sweet” will be on exhibit until Dec. 31. The historic photos have never been displayed before in the U.S.

In addition to the photographs, which were buried in a jar and unearthed in the Plaszow Concentration Camp (the camp of “Schindler’s List”), the exhibition features interviews with Ores’ family as well as family artifacts and films. Holocaust Museum L.A. also features artifacts on loan from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, including pages from the Academy Award-winning “Schindler’s List” script, a photograph of Liam Neeson and director Steven Spielberg on set, and an original movie poster from the Oscar-winning film.

Born in 1923 to a Polish Jewish family, Richard Ores was a teenager when World War II broke out. An avid amateur photographer, Ores documented the world around him before the Nazi invasion, and smuggled his camera into the Krakow Ghetto, where he continued to document family and friends who were subsequently killed.

Ores survived Plaszow and moved to the United States after the war, raising money for hospital equipment in Krakow and Krakow Jewish heritage sights, and serving as a consultant on “Schindler’s List.”

The opening event featured a panel discussion with Michelle Ores, Richard’s daughter; Jakub Nowakowski, director of the Galicia Museum; and Tomasz Strug, deputy director and chief curator for the Galicia Museum. The panel was moderated by Jordanna Gessler, Holocaust Museum L.A. vice president of education and exhibits.

For information, visit holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/exhibit-opening-sweet-home-sweet-a-story-of-survival-memory-and-returns.