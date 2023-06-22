Project Angel Food ‘Leads With Love’ for annual telethon

Steven Weber, star of NBC’s hit series “Chicago Med,” will host Lead with Love 4 presented by City National Bank, alongside Jessica Holmes, on June 24 live on KTLA 5 at 7 p.m.

Weber has been a force in Hollywood for decades now with roles in “Chicago Med,” “13 Reasons Why,” “All Dogs go to Heaven: The Series,” “The Shining” TV miniseries and “Wings.”

“With Eric McCormack on Broadway we needed to find someone to fill in as host. But it couldn’t be just anyone,” Project Angel Food director of communications and talent relations Brad Bessey said. “It needed to be a bona fide, primetime star who has charm, charisma and a passion for Project Angel Food’s mission, which makes Steven perfect. It also helps that he’s one of Eric’s best friends and he’s as funny as sheesh.”

The two-hour fundraising special, which has been called the “live TV event of the summer” will feature appearances from the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood, including Carol Burnett, Cindy Crawford, Magic Johnson, Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul and Martin Sheen.

Weber has been a Project Angel Food supporter since the early 1990s and will now help the organization raise much-needed funds to help feed thousands of critically ill Angelenos through its Medically Tailored Meals.

Since premiering in June 2020, Lead with Love has raised more than $3 million for Project Angel Food’s vital work of feeding critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County. The nonprofit prepares and delivers more than one million Medically Tailored Meals each year. Over 125 celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sharon Stone and Richard Gere have appeared on the fundraiser to support Project Angel Food’s mission and further awareness, which in turn helped raise money to make this an important annual event.

Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County. The organization delivers medically tailored meals with care and compassion, directly to their homes. More than 2,500 clients are fed daily with more than 1.5 million meals delivered each year.