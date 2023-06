Enjoy a DJ set by TOMI on Sunday, June 25, from 2-7 p.m. in the Center Courtyard at Ovation Hollywood. TOMI is an LGBTQ+ producer and songwriter based in L.A. The music is part of Ovation’s Loud and Proud Pride Month series, which concludes with a DJ set by St. Panther on June 30 from 4-8 p.m. 6801 Hollywood Blvd. ovationhollywood.com.